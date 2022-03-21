$21,346+ tax & licensing
705-474-9991
2017 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$21,346
- Listing ID: 8671460
- Stock #: UP3314
- VIN: 2T1BURHE7HC805464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* This Toyota Corolla is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Corolla!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
