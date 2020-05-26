2017 Toyota Highlander

Menu
Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-814-0002

$31,475

$31,475

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,849KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5032821
  • Stock #: UP2481
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFHXHS437917
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

