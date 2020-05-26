2017 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
705-814-0002
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
