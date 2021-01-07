2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota RAV4!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2