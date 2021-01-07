Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

55,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,979

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr LE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6507178
  2. 6507178
Contact Seller

$19,979

+ taxes & licensing

55,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6507178
  • Stock #: UP2805
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV9HW351186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP2805
  • Mileage 55,400 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota RAV4!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2017 Toyota Camry 4d...
 32,200 KM
$17,677 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 108,338 KM
$22,747 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 88,925 KM
$13,968 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory