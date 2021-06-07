2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 35,000 Miles! This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2