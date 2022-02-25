$31,968+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr Limited
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$31,968
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8340234
- Stock #: UP3219
- VIN: 2T3DFREV5HW673446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,448 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 48,448 Miles! This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota RAV4 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
