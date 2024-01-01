$38,479+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Double Cab 6' Bed V6 4x4 AT
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$38,479
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23752B
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 64,000 Miles! This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Tacoma today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
