KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 64,000 Miles! This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering its smooth transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness. This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options: Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button. This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

2017 Toyota Tacoma

64,000 KM

$38,479

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab 6' Bed V6 4x4 AT

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab 6' Bed V6 4x4 AT

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$38,479

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6HX022195

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23752B
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 64,000 Miles! This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Tacoma today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

