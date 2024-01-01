Menu
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wide Angle Front Fog Lamps -inc: driving lamps, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Machined Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/intelligence, Tires: P265/65R17 AS, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

2017 Toyota Tacoma

121,752 KM

$34,866

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11828618
  2. 11828618
$34,866

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,752KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1HX017017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24816A
  • Mileage 121,752 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wide Angle Front Fog Lamps -inc: driving lamps, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Machined Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/intelligence, Tires: P265/65R17 AS, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Tacoma today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$34,866

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2017 Toyota Tacoma