2017 Toyota Tacoma

118,139 KM

Details Description Features

$35,731

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

TRD Sport Double Cab 6' Bed V6 4x4 AT

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

118,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6547932
  • Stock #: UP2898
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX021152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,139 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

