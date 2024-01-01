$34,976+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
4WD Crewmax 146 5.7L Platinum
2017 Toyota Tundra
4WD Crewmax 146 5.7L Platinum
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$34,976
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,547 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P275/55R20 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spray-In Bed Liner, Splash Guards, Solid Axle Rear Suspension.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tundra!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991