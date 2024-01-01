Menu
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/ Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options: Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

2017 Toyota Tundra

125,000 KM

$34,698

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR5 Plus

2017 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR5 Plus

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11515521
  2. 11515521
$34,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN 5TFUY5F15HX586172

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24641A
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/ Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options: Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
