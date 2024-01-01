Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode and column mounted shift lever, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Tundra today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2017 Toyota Tundra

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,684

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 4.6L SR

Watch This Vehicle
11914940

2017 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 4.6L SR

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11914940
  2. 11914940
Contact Seller

$29,684

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,000KM
VIN 5TFUM5F15HX074309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25029A
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode and column mounted shift lever, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Tundra today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 0 $31,694 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 83,485 KM $38,466 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum Sedan for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum Sedan 103,971 KM $21,593 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,684

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra