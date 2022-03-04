Menu
2018 BMW X6

0 KM

Details Description Features

$62,647

+ tax & licensing
$62,647

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X6

2018 BMW X6

xDrive35i Sports Activity Coupe

2018 BMW X6

xDrive35i Sports Activity Coupe

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$62,647

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8650750
  • Stock #: 22341A
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C57J0Z62389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22341A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW X6 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy, Valet Function.* This BMW X6 Features the Following Options *USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 275/40R20 Fr / 315/35R20 Rr Perf RFT, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory