$62,647+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2018 BMW X6
xDrive35i Sports Activity Coupe
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
- Listing ID: 8650750
- Stock #: 22341A
- VIN: 5UXKU2C57J0Z62389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW X6 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy, Valet Function.* This BMW X6 Features the Following Options *USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 275/40R20 Fr / 315/35R20 Rr Perf RFT, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
