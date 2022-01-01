2018 Buick Encore

Seat adjuster driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seatback passenger flat-folding
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Tires P215/55R18 all-season blackwall
Vehicle protection corrosion preventative
Wiper rear intermittent
Restraint provisions child Isofix 2 point only point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Headlamps LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Theft-deterrent system immobilizer vehicle PASS-Key III
Noise control system active noise cancellation
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear
Door locks child security rear manual
Air bags frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Lamp centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Fascias front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Memory seat driver side presets for seat position
Daytime Running Lamps separate cavity LED
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Assist handle rear
Horn dual-note tone
Safety belts 3-point driver with load limiter height adjustable
Safety belt 3-point front passenger with load limiter height adjustable
Tire Pressure Monitoring System manual learn
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger Includes (DD8) Inside rearview auto-dimming mirror.)
