2018 Buick Encore

37,963 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Essence

2018 Buick Encore

Essence

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8114770
  Stock #: 21564A
  VIN: KL4CJGSM5JB534839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,963 KM

Vehicle Features

universal home remote
Oil life monitoring system
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Fog lamps front
Seats front bucket
Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Steering wheel heated
Glass deep-tinted
Window power with driver Express-Up/Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Windshield solar absorbing
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Keyless start push button
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Air filter particle
Cargo cover rear stowable and removable
Door locks power with lockout protection
Door sill plate cover front
Glovebox dual
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down
Instrumentation outside temperature display located on audio system
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp
Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seatback passenger flat-folding
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Tires P215/55R18 all-season blackwall
Vehicle protection corrosion preventative
Wiper rear intermittent
Restraint provisions child Isofix 2 point only point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Headlamps LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Theft-deterrent system immobilizer vehicle PASS-Key III
Noise control system active noise cancellation
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear
Door locks child security rear manual
Air bags frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Lamp centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Fascias front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Memory seat driver side presets for seat position
Daytime Running Lamps separate cavity LED
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Assist handle rear
Horn dual-note tone
Safety belts 3-point driver with load limiter height adjustable
Safety belt 3-point front passenger with load limiter height adjustable
Tire Pressure Monitoring System manual learn
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger Includes (DD8) Inside rearview auto-dimming mirror.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

