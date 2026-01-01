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The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is the kind of sedan that just makes sense. It offers a comfortable rid, and features you use every day, making it a great fit for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for dependable transportation. FEATURES: FWD, Heated front seats, cloth upholstery, 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, rear vision camera, cruise control, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, hatchback, clean Carfax! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

159,661 KM

Details Description Features

$13,150

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle
14523808

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

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Contact Seller

$13,150

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,661KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM1JS570220

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7673A
  • Mileage 159,661 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is the kind of sedan that just makes sense. It offers a comfortable rid, and features you use every day, making it a great fit for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for dependable transportation. FEATURES: FWD, Heated front seats, cloth upholstery, 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, rear vision camera, cruise control, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, hatchback, clean Carfax!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
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705-476-7600

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$13,150

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2018 Chevrolet Cruze