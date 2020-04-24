Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $93 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $93 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$14,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,425KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4926501
  • Stock #: 195785A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM4J7209041
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels! With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in North Bay. Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 38,425 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $92.02 with $1470 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $3517 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote
  • Console
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • SEAT ADJUSTER
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • COMPACT SPARE
Media / Nav / Comm
  • antenna
  • Bluetooth
  • 6-speaker system
Power Options
  • Power
Safety
  • Air Bags
  • Stability control system
  • brake
  • safety belts
Suspension
  • Suspension
Additional Features
  • Rear
  • Steering
  • Stabilitrak
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Information Centre
  • Armrest
  • KEY
  • Manual
  • STEERING WHEEL
  • Trunk release
  • battery
  • speedometer
  • door handles
  • WINDSHIELD
  • alternator
  • head restraints
  • body-colour
  • MIRRORS
  • map pocket
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • ENGINE
  • Roof
  • brakes
  • headlamps
  • Front
  • Interior
  • floor
  • rear courtesy
  • steering column
  • rear air ducts
  • SEATS
  • Lighting
  • WINDOWS
  • 130 amps
  • 4-wheel antilock
  • Glass
  • Mouldings
  • compound crank
  • manual-folding
  • Seat
  • 4-wheel disc
  • Axle
  • blackwall
  • vehicle diagnostics
  • deluxe
  • Tire
  • 3-point
  • Mirror
  • SiriusXM
  • Audio system feature
  • Wipers
  • outside heated power-adjustable
  • plus news
  • power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial
  • sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
  • talk
  • which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer
  • 3-spoke
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • driver 6-way manual
  • floor mounted
  • front intermittent
  • includes Passenger Sensing System
  • inside rearview manual day/night
  • mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • rear centre
  • single-zone electronic includes air filter
  • variable
  • Teen Driver mode
  • spare
  • USB charging port
  • heated driver and front passenger
  • solar absorbing
  • high-performance
  • primary foldable
  • Sensor
  • Wheel
  • active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
  • the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming sub...
  • 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
  • parking
  • km/miles
  • km odometer
  • Engine control
  • stop-start system
  • monochromatic display
  • Brake lining
  • noise and dust performance
  • Duralife
  • front MacPherson strut
  • front passenger seatback
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
  • Dealer Maintenance Notification
  • Chevrolet Smart Driver
  • Warning tones
  • 2-way adjustable
  • Restraint provisions
  • front passenger 2-way manual
  • integral rear window
  • fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • 3.14 ratio
  • 80AH
  • foot apply
  • with armrest
  • Coolant protection
  • 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm
  • 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • trunk/cargo area
  • rear centre position
  • front pretensioner
  • rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • cabin humidity
  • manual tilt and telescopic
  • electric rack-mounted
  • reduced travel
  • T115/70R16
  • 16 (40.6 cm) steel
  • Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See o...
  • additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
  • details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider)
  • latch
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
  • driver and front passenger safety belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2011 Dodge Journey C...
 136,396 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R...
 109,362 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Journey G...
 31,620 KM
$24,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Send A Message