2018 Chevrolet Express

Passenger LT - Onstar - $226 B/W

2018 Chevrolet Express

Passenger LT - Onstar - $226 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4926504
  • Stock #: 79321A
  • VIN: 1GAWGFFG2J1180910
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
3-door

OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows! Get the job done with the tough, versatile Chevrolet Express. This 2018 Chevrolet Express Passenger is for sale today in North Bay. If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the Chevy Express is perfect. The Express is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This passenger van has a ton of seats so you can move your whole crew or your family wherever you need to go. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The Chevy Express is a no-nonsense, work van that gets the job done. This van has 45,000 kms. It's silver in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Express Passenger's trim level is LT. The LT trim adds some nice creature comforts to this Express. Features include an AM/FM stereo, OnStar, chrome exterior trim, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, a rear auxiliary heater, custom cloth seats, a driver information center with outside temperature display and a digital compass, cruise control, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $225.31 with $3600 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $8612 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Console
  • CUP HOLDERS
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Transmission oil cooler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Safety
  • Onstar
  • Air Bags
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
Suspension
  • Suspension
Trim
  • Grille
Additional Features
  • Steering
  • Stabilitrak
  • Exhaust
  • STEERING WHEEL
  • Chrome Appearance Package
  • Floor Covering
  • battery
  • voltmeter
  • Assist handles
  • bumpers
  • fuel level
  • MB
  • NL
  • NT
  • NS
  • NU
  • PE
  • QC
  • CLOTH
  • oil life monitor
  • alternator
  • Hill start assist
  • Visors
  • MIRRORS
  • BLACK
  • SOLID
  • brakes
  • headlamps
  • Heater
  • Theft-deterrent system
  • Chrome Accessories Package
  • Lighting
  • Instrumentation
  • paint
  • 4-wheel antilock
  • Defogger
  • Glass
  • Tires
  • driver and front passenger
  • 4-wheel disc
  • GVWR
  • blackwall
  • vehicle diagnostics
  • odometer with trip odometer
  • Tire
  • 150 amps
  • Frame
  • Vehicle
  • Rear axle
  • Wipers
  • maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • driver and right-front passenger
  • Headliner
  • Body
  • door
  • STANDARD
  • Tow/haul mode selector
  • Cold Climate Package (Includes (K05) engine block heater. Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Child seat anchors all three passenger rear seats have four anchors and two tethers
  • active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
  • details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
  • Dealer Maintenance Notification
  • Chevrolet Smart Driver
  • Warning tones
  • PASS-Key III
  • seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact
  • provides coverage for first 3-rows only. Enhanced-technology glass is provided for fourth and fifth rows (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the ...
  • 600 cold-cranking amps
  • for automatic transmissions
  • front and rear chrome with step-pad (Included with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Available Wi-Fi requ...
  • Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for mod...
  • 8-point digital located in the Driver Information Centre (Included and only available with (C69) rear air conditioning.)
  • deluxe with swing-out storage bin
  • 3 on the engine console cover
  • front and side windows
  • Door beams
  • steel-side
  • swing-out passenger-side
  • 60/40 split
  • aluminized stainless steel muffler and tailpipe
  • full-floor colour-keyed carpeting with front and rear rubberized vinyl floor mats
  • ladder-type
  • Fuel tank capacity
  • mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
  • 8600 lbs. (3901 kgs) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • enhanced-technology
  • rearmost side windows. 3-layer special glass is designed to help reduce the risk of ejection during a crash
  • full-body window package (Includes (A18) swing-out rear cargo door window glass and (A19) swing-out side door window glass.)
  • swing-out rear cargo door windows
  • swing-out side door windows
  • chrome (Included and only available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
  • dual halogen composite
  • rear auxiliary
  • analogue with speedometer
  • engine temperature and oil pressure
  • License plate kit
  • front (will be shipped to orders with ship-to provinces that require front license plate) (Included for vehicles shipped to BC
  • NB and ON. Available for vehicles shipped to AB
  • SK and YT.)
  • auxiliary with reading and underhood lights
  • interior with 2 dome lights
  • defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
  • outside manual
  • 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
  • steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature
  • front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
  • rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
  • spare LT245/75R16 all-season
  • front LT245/75R16E all-season
  • rear LT245/75R16E all-season
  • instrument panel-mounted
  • external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • padded with cloth trim and dual vanity mirrors
  • illuminated on passenger-side
  • headlamp on and key-in-ignition
  • Wheel trim
  • chrome centre cap
  • front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

