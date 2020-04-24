2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows! Get the job done with the tough, versatile Chevrolet Express. This 2018 Chevrolet Express Passenger is for sale today in North Bay. If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the Chevy Express is perfect. The Express is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This passenger van has a ton of seats so you can move your whole crew or your family wherever you need to go. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The Chevy Express is a no-nonsense, work van that gets the job done. This van has 45,000 kms. It's silver in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Express Passenger's trim level is LT. The LT trim adds some nice creature comforts to this Express. Features include an AM/FM stereo, OnStar, chrome exterior trim, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, a rear auxiliary heater, custom cloth seats, a driver information center with outside temperature display and a digital compass, cruise control, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $225.31 with $3600 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $8612 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
