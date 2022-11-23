Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

86,329 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Backup Camera - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Backup Camera - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9399415
  2. 9399415
  3. 9399415
  4. 9399415
  5. 9399415
  6. 9399415
  7. 9399415
  8. 9399415
  9. 9399415
  10. 9399415
  11. 9399415
  12. 9399415
  13. 9399415
  14. 9399415
  15. 9399415
  16. 9399415
  17. 9399415
  18. 9399415
  19. 9399415
  20. 9399415
  21. 9399415
  22. 9399415
  23. 9399415
  24. 9399415
  25. 9399415
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9399415
  • Stock #: U7128A
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST9JF151779

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7128A
  • Mileage 86,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Seat, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 86,329 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 Kuro...
 34,110 KM
$46,078 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 31,990 KM
$23,711 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory