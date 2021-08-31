2018 Chevrolet Trax

Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Heater duct rear floor
Cargo security cover rigid removable
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Knee protector driver and front passenger bolster
StabiliTrak stability control system includes Traction Control
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Mouldings side glass (Chrome.)
Headlamps halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Power outlet 110-volt located on rear of centre console
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack large glove box upper glove box open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Cup holders 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Safety belts 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child/presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps separate cavity LED
Cargo tie downs 4
Instrumentation with analog speedometer and tachometer
Tail lamps sculpted with LED accent
Lighting cargo area
Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts including speedometer odometer trip odometer and fuel gauge
Lighting interior with front reading lights and dome light
Liftgate rear applique body-colour
Keys (2) foldable
