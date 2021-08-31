Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

64,028 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7996749
  Stock #: 21407A
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB4JL175106

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 21407A
  Mileage 64,028 KM

Vehicle Features

Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger rear-window electric
Wipers front intermittent
Door locks rear child security
Steering wheel 3-spoke urethane
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Air conditioning single-zone manual
Map pocket driver seatback
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered
Door locks power programmable
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Windshield solar absorbing
Armrest driver seat
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Air filter particle
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Wiper rear intermittent
Steering column manual tilt and telescoping
Door handles body-colour
Cruise control electronic automatic
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger dual
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding
Tires P205/70R16 all-season blackwall
Skid plate front and rear fascia silver-painted
Windshield acoustic laminated
Storage drawer front passenger underseat
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Heater duct rear floor
Cargo security cover rigid removable
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Knee protector driver and front passenger bolster
StabiliTrak stability control system includes Traction Control
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Mouldings side glass (Chrome.)
Headlamps halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Power outlet 110-volt located on rear of centre console
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack large glove box upper glove box open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Cup holders 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Safety belts 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child/presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps separate cavity LED
Cargo tie downs 4
Instrumentation with analog speedometer and tachometer
Tail lamps sculpted with LED accent
Lighting cargo area
Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts including speedometer odometer trip odometer and fuel gauge
Lighting interior with front reading lights and dome light
Liftgate rear applique body-colour
Keys (2) foldable

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

