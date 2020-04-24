Menu
2018 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392 - Navigation - Leather Seats - $313 B/W

2018 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392 - Navigation - Leather Seats - $313 B/W

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,568KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4926516
  • Stock #: 195438D
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJ1JH332314
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera! You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprisng practicality. This 2018 Dodge Challenger is for sale today in North Bay. This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 22,568 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Challenger's trim level is SRT 392. This Challenger SRT 392 gives you incredible performance without sacrificing comfort and convenience. It comes with Brembo brakes, performance steering, high-performance suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZDJ1JH332314 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $312.91 with $4999 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $11960 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Voice recorder
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 220 Amp Alternator
  • 230MM Rear Axle
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Premium Shock Absorbers
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
  • Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
  • Pirelli Brand Tires
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
  • 3.90 axle ratio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 900w Premium Amplifier
  • Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Firm Adaptive Suspension
  • Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars
  • and Rear Cross Path detection
  • Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

