2018 Dodge Challenger

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Window grid antenna Convenience remote start

Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Air filtration Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille

Leather-wrapped shift knob Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation

Rear View Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Tip Start

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Voice recorder

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Blind spot sensor

Premium Sound Package

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

220 Amp Alternator

230MM Rear Axle

Rear-wheel drive

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Premium Shock Absorbers

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Fixed Rear Windows

70 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline

Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert

Mobile hotspot internet access

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats

Pirelli Brand Tires

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down

Smart Device Integration

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

3.90 axle ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Front And Rear Vented Discs

Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

900w Premium Amplifier

Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Firm Adaptive Suspension

Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars

and Rear Cross Path detection

Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

