2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera! You'll love this Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprisng practicality. This 2018 Dodge Challenger is for sale today in North Bay. This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 22,568 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Challenger's trim level is SRT 392. This Challenger SRT 392 gives you incredible performance without sacrificing comfort and convenience. It comes with Brembo brakes, performance steering, high-performance suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZDJ1JH332314 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $312.91 with $4999 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $11960 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
