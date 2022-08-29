$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger
R/T 392 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
63,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9322366
- Stock #: 22980A
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6JH124216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 63,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2018 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 63,312 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is R/T. Upgrade to the next step of muscle with this Challenger R/T. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, remote start, aluminum wheels, dual active exhaust, performance suspension, HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ6JH124216.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
