2018 Dodge Challenger

63,312 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9322366
  Stock #: 22980A
  VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6JH124216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2018 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 63,312 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Challenger's trim level is R/T. Upgrade to the next step of muscle with this Challenger R/T. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, remote start, aluminum wheels, dual active exhaust, performance suspension, HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ6JH124216.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
8 speed automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

