$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
56,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8619407
- Stock #: 22686A
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG7JR225209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,285 KM
Vehicle Description
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what youre after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 56,285 kms. It's indigo blue clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. GT is the top trim of the Dodge Grand Caravan and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 9 amplified speakers with a subwoofer, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG7JR225209.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8