2018 Dodge Ram 1500

JUST IN! Clean CarFax and only one previous owner! Limited Power Train Coverage remaining until Aug 2023/100,000 kms. 3.0L V-6 EcoDiesel engine with Auto Transmission. Besides the exceptional mileage, this Ram 1500 can tow up to 9200 lbs. and comes with a tow package, 4 door cab, 6'4" box, tonneau cover, grill cover and more! Financing available up to 84 months as low as $140 WEEKLY OAC. To arrange an appointment contact a North Bay Mazda Sales Professional at 705-476-7600 today!*Options:*3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD), LED BED LIGHTING, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Hitch Receiver Tradesman Package, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 230-Amp Alternator (STD), Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Power Windows, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Split Bench Seat, Heated Mirrors, Front Head Air Bag, Daytime Running Lights, Steel Wheels, Power Door Locks, Brake Assist, Power Mirror(s), MP3 Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Automatic Headlights, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Adjustable Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, A/C, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Front Side Air Bag, Stability Control, Passenger Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Four Wheel Drive, Power Windows, Vinyl Seats, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
