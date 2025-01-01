Menu
1.5L SE 4WD!!! BACKUP CAM HEATED SETAS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2018 Ford Escape

108,377 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

1.5L SE 4WD!!! BACKUP CAM HEATED SETAS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY

12096469

2018 Ford Escape

1.5L SE 4WD!!! BACKUP CAM HEATED SETAS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,377KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD8JUC81520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,377 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L SE 4WD!!! BACKUP CAM HEATED SETAS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Ford Escape