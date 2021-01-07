Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Selective service internet access Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off KEYPAD Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum Passenger Seat Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire 4-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 911 Assist 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

