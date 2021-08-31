Menu
2018 Ford Escape

34,695 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7986135
  • Stock #: A1210
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD5JUC43016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1210
  • Mileage 34,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
4-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 911 Assist 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

