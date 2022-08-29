Menu
2018 Ford Escape

99,445 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

S BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2018 Ford Escape

S BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

99,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015913
  • Stock #: 220313
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F78JUC65096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220313
  • Mileage 99,445 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

