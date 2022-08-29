Menu
2018 Ford Escape

87,806 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
ALLOYS. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

ALLOYS. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

Location

87,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202414
  • Stock #: 220660
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8JUC96499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220660
  • Mileage 87,806 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

