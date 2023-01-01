Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

33,269 KM

Details Description Features

$26,420

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,420

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4X4 - Leather Interior - Power Tailgate - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4X4 - Leather Interior - Power Tailgate - Heated Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9505993
  2. 9505993
  3. 9505993
  4. 9505993
  5. 9505993
  6. 9505993
  7. 9505993
  8. 9505993
  9. 9505993
  10. 9505993
  11. 9505993
  12. 9505993
  13. 9505993
  14. 9505993
  15. 9505993
  16. 9505993
  17. 9505993
  18. 9505993
  19. 9505993
  20. 9505993
  21. 9505993
  22. 9505993
  23. 9505993
  24. 9505993
  25. 9505993
  26. 9505993
  27. 9505993
  28. 9505993
Contact Seller

$26,420

+ taxes & licensing

33,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9505993
  • Stock #: U7157
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD7JUB57754

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7157
  • Mileage 33,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Cruise Control, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 22,854 KM
$36,339 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Soul LX Hea...
 25,407 KM
$27,922 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX He...
 86,349 KM
$15,370 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory