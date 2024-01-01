$27,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. POWER SEAT. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. LANE-ASS
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,209 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS.HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. POWER SEAT. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. LANE-ASSIST. BLIND-SPOT ASSIST. PWR GROUP. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
