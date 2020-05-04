Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,819KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4949094
  • Stock #: A0903
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT9JGB01122
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Ebony Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford Explorer S...
 29,819 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 84,624 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 105,027 KM
$6,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Send A Message