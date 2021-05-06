2018 Ford Explorer

-
Listing ID: 7125577
-
Stock #: A1098
-
VIN: 1FM5K8D8XJGB61572
-
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red
-
Interior Colour
Ebony Black w/Fire Orange
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Stock #
A1098
-
Mileage
31,713 KM
Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front passenger head restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.