2018 Ford F-150

85,154 KM

$44,781

+ tax & licensing
$44,781

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL

2018 Ford F-150

XL

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$44,781

+ taxes & licensing

85,154KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6547926
  Stock #: 21240A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFB15624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,154 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, SYNC Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument cluster w/menus for gauge setup, trip computer, fuel economy and towing/off-road applications and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Streaming Audio.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

