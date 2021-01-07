+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, SYNC Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument cluster w/menus for gauge setup, trip computer, fuel economy and towing/off-road applications and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Streaming Audio.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
