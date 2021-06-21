Menu
2018 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7468320
  • Stock #: 21393A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54JFD21505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

