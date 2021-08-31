$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7824276

7824276 Stock #: A1174

A1174 VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFD91214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # A1174

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 3 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.