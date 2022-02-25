Menu
2018 Ford F-150

51,679 KM

Details Features

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150

King Ranch

2018 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

51,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8326044
  • Stock #: A1247
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG7JFA67239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Mesa
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
2080# Maximum Payload
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5000 lbs smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

