2018 Ford Focus

67,347 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SEL NAV. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS.

2018 Ford Focus

SEL NAV. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372818
  • Stock #: 230472
  • VIN: 1FADP3H25JL263711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230472
  • Mileage 67,347 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SEL !! NAV. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL. AUTO-START. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

