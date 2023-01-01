2018 Ford Focus

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 3 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10372818

10372818 Stock #: 230472

230472 VIN: 1FADP3H25JL263711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 230472

Mileage 67,347 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.