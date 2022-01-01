Menu
2018 Ford Focus

89,231 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. ALLOYS.

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

89,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071864
  • Stock #: 211020
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL305587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. ALLOYS. WOW !! GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

