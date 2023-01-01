Menu
2018 Ford Focus

96,580 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Titanium LEATHER. MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

96,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852092
  • Stock #: 230204
  • VIN: 1FADP3N25JL281307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230204
  • Mileage 96,580 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TITANIUM !! LEATHER. MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR SEATS. B/T. ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

