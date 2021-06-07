2018 Ford Fusion

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 5 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7283921

7283921 Stock #: A1116

A1116 VIN: 3FA6P0HD0JR105657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # A1116

Mileage 12,563 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Fuel Flap Locking Type KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Tires: 235/50R17 AS Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

