2018 GMC Sierra 1500

102,117 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

SLT RUNNING BOARDS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED SEATS. B/T.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

102,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391727
  • Stock #: 230488
  • VIN: 3GTU2NER8JG225019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 230488
  • Mileage 102,117 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED SLT !!! KEYLESS-ENTRY. RUNNING BOARDS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. B/T. BACKUP CAM. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. PWR SEATS. BOX LINER. HITCH RECEIVER. WOODTRIM. AUTO-START. PWR GROUP. CRAZY DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

