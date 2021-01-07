2018 GMC Terrain

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Assist handle front passenger
Seats front bucket
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Steering wheel heated
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Window power with driver Express-Up/Down
Headlamp control automatic on and off
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Horn dual-note
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Windows power with front passenger express-down
Mirror caps chrome
Safety Alert Seat
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Rear seat reminder
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Remote panic alarm
Active aero shutters
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Driver Shift Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor manual learn with Tire Fill Alert
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Seat Ventilated Driver
Headlamps automatic delay
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Tires P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Wheel spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Liftgate rear power programmable hands free
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Tail lamps LED signature
Glass deep-tinted rear
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Assist handles rear outboard
Display 4.2 multi-colour driver information screen
Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed)...
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Keyless Start push-button
Sensor cabin humidity
Assist handle driver
Seating 5-passenger
Seat front passenger power lumbar
Sunglass storage overhead
Power outlet 110-volt located on the rear of centre console
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature
Air bags dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Bright Chrome side rails.)
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Trim body-colour lower body
Door handles body-colour with chrome surround
Sill plates front Denali-specific
Seats heated rear outboard seating positions
Seat ventilated front passenger
Rear Vision Camera (Replaced with (UVH) Surround Vision Camera when (WPR) Advanced Safety Package is ordered.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.