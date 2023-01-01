$25,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 8 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9852089

9852089 Stock #: 230145

230145 VIN: 2HGFC2F83JH026388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 80,844 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.