Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

80,844 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX SUNROOF. APPLY PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

EX SUNROOF. APPLY PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9852089
  2. 9852089
  3. 9852089
  4. 9852089
  5. 9852089
  6. 9852089
  7. 9852089
  8. 9852089
  9. 9852089
  10. 9852089
  11. 9852089
  12. 9852089
  13. 9852089
  14. 9852089
  15. 9852089
  16. 9852089
  17. 9852089
  18. 9852089
  19. 9852089
  20. 9852089
  21. 9852089
  22. 9852089
Contact Seller

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852089
  • Stock #: 230145
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83JH026388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,844 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. APPLY PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Kia Forte EX HE...
 67,282 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 45,630 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SV...
 121,860 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory