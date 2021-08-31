Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

64,530 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Touring NAV. SUNROOF. LEATHER. ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

64,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7727323
  • Stock #: 210910
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90JH130756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,530 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV. SUNROOF. LEATHER. ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, AMAZING DEAL!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

