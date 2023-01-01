Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

88,316 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring WOOD TRIM. NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER, HEATED SEATS.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring WOOD TRIM. NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER, HEATED SEATS.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9904565
  2. 9904565
  3. 9904565
  4. 9904565
  5. 9904565
  6. 9904565
  7. 9904565
  8. 9904565
  9. 9904565
  10. 9904565
  11. 9904565
  12. 9904565
  13. 9904565
  14. 9904565
  15. 9904565
  16. 9904565
  17. 9904565
  18. 9904565
  19. 9904565
  20. 9904565
  21. 9904565
  22. 9904565
  23. 9904565
  24. 9904565
  25. 9904565
  26. 9904565
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904565
  • Stock #: 230187
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90JH127291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,316 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TOURING !! WOOD TRIM. NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER, HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. APPLE PLAY. PWR REAR HATCH. ALLOYS. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2022 Hyundai Venue P...
 23,495 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 40,339 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ A...
 79,161 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory