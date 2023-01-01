2018 Honda HR-V

$24,883 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 2 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9799633

9799633 Stock #: 2365A

2365A VIN: 3CZRU6H34JM103654

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2365A

Mileage 62,271 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.