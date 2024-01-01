Menu
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 16 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.

2018 Hyundai Elantra

86,767 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. KEYL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. KEYL

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,767KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7JU703814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,767 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. REV UP YOUR LIFE!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Hyundai Elantra