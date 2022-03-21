Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

61,389 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Stock #: 220394
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7JU694368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,389 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

