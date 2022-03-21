$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM
Location
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
61,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8710391
- Stock #: 220394
- VIN: KMHD84LF7JU694368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 220394
- Mileage 61,389 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
