2018 Hyundai Elantra

108,500 KM

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

108,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9436887
  Stock #: U2220
  VIN: KMHD84LF9JU592828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL  2.0L 4 CYL ENG AUTO TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDPOWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS CRUISE CONTROLKEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/XM/MP3 WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN  AND ANDROID AUTOAND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROLSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFICALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINESCOMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATSLED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS 16" ALLOY WHEELS OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE HYUNDAI REMOTE START, BLOCK HEATER,MUD FLAPS(REPLACMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS  $980) ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN 108,500 KMS COLOUR BLACK     ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

