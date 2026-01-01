Menu
Account
Sign In
Stand out from the crowd with this 2018 Hyundai Kona 1.6T Ultimate. Its turbocharged engine delivers plenty of punch while the compact SUV design makes it fun to drive and easy to enjoy every day. Inside, youll find a premium cabin loaded with comfort, technology, and advanced safety features, making it a great choice for drivers looking for something thats both practical and exciting. FEATURES: AWD, Heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, head-up display, power sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation system, wireless phone charger, Infinity premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push-button start, remote start, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, rearview camera. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2018 Hyundai KONA

134,369 KM

Details Description Features

$16,677

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION - LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14452558

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION - LEATHER SEATS

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 14452558
  2. 14452558
  3. 14452558
  4. 14452558
  5. 14452558
  6. 14452558
  7. 14452558
  8. 14452558
  9. 14452558
  10. 14452558
  11. 14452558
  12. 14452558
  13. 14452558
  14. 14452558
  15. 14452558
  16. 14452558
  17. 14452558
  18. 14452558
  19. 14452558
  20. 14452558
  21. 14452558
Contact Seller

$16,677

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
134,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA53JU144170

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Stand out from the crowd with this 2018 Hyundai Kona 1.6T Ultimate. Its turbocharged engine delivers plenty of punch while the compact SUV design makes it fun to drive and easy to enjoy every day. Inside, you'll find a premium cabin loaded with comfort, technology, and advanced safety features, making it a great choice for drivers looking for something that's both practical and exciting. FEATURES: AWD, Heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, head-up display, power sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation system, wireless phone charger, Infinity premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push-button start, remote start, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, rearview camera.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2018 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION - LEATHER SEATS for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION - LEATHER SEATS 134,369 KM $16,677 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid GT PLUG-IN HYBRID - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - BOSE AUDIO for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid GT PLUG-IN HYBRID - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - BOSE AUDIO 44,872 KM $40,989 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Escape ST-Line HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in North Bay, ON
2025 Ford Escape ST-Line HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 16,719 KM $35,075 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,677

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2018 Hyundai KONA