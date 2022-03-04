Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

109,810 KM

Details Description Features

$26,874

+ tax & licensing
$26,874

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Premium

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Premium

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$26,874

+ taxes & licensing

109,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8469612
  • Stock #: UP3233A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF7JU286817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 109,810 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 11,000 Miles! This Hyundai Santa Fe XL boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Hyundai Santa Fe XL Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

