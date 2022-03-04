$26,874+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD Premium
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$26,874
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8469612
- Stock #: UP3233A
- VIN: KM8SNDHF7JU286817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 109,810 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 11,000 Miles! This Hyundai Santa Fe XL boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Hyundai Santa Fe XL Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
